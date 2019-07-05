Ana Navarro: ‘Black Woman Prosecutor’ Kamala Will Confront ‘Racist, Misogynist Lawbreaker’ POTUS

Prominent Never Trumper Ana Navarro said this week that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is so “appealing” to her as President Donald Trump’s potential 2020 challenger because she is a “black woman prosecutor” who will confront the “racist, misogynist lawbreaker” in the White House.

Navarro said on CNN that Harris “represents a swath of America that has now heard well over 15 accusations of sexually predatory behavior against Donald Trump,” including “rape and assault.”

“For me, the idea of Kamala… a black woman prosecutor, confronting a racist, misogynist lawbreaker is what makes her so appealing to so many people,” Navarro said. “And why people are showing a newfound interest in her.”

Harris this week called Trump a “predator” who has “has [a] predatory nature and predatory instincts.” Navarro said Harris did not go too far because of the numerous accusations of misconduct against Trump.

Harris has retooled her stump speech to argue that she is the best person to “prosecute the case” against Trump in a one-on-one contest, and the California senator got cheers from Iowa progressives this week when she called Trump a “predator” during numerous campaign events.

“I know predators, and we have a predator living in the White House,” Harris has said to cheers. “Predators, by their nature, identify and prey on those who are vulnerable… on those who need help. Predators are cowards.”

Navarro has also often praised Harris as a female Democrat who cannot be depicted as “unlikable” like Hillary Clinton or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).