President Donald Trump took shots at Joe Biden (D) in a tweet posted Saturday, calling the Democrat candidate a “reclamation project” who “won’t win.”

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable,” the president declared Saturday, even harkening back to Biden’s ties to China.

“China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him,” he continued. “He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!”

Biden has long held the status as the frontrunner in the Democrat primary, but his first debate performance was not as strong as supporters hoped, and it has been reflected in the polls. The Quinnipiac University National Poll released Tuesday showed Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) statistically tied for first place.

Breitbart News reported:

Quinnipiac University surveyed 554 Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters June 28 – July 1. According to the poll, Harris’s aggressive debate performance paid off, showing 20 percent support and placing her firmly in second place among the crowded field of candidates. However, with a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage points, she is statistically tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is experiencing his most narrow lead yet with 22 percent support.