Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is renewing calls to impeach President Trump, calling him a liar, fraud, misogynist, and racist and accusing him of lacking “respect” for the U.S. Constitution in a tweet posted Sunday.

The California lawmaker decided to revive a flub made during Trump’s “Salute to America” Fourth of July speech, which Trump attributed to a teleprompter issue partially caused by the rain.

“No, Trump. The US military did not take over airports in the 1700s,” she tweeted, days after the Fourth of July speech.

“Your ignorance of history & lack of respect for the Constitution, added to your lies, misogyny, fraudulent & racist background has made you an undeniable candidate for impeachment,” she added.

No, Trump. The US military did not take over airports in the 1700s. Your ignorance of history & lack of respect for the Constitution, added to your lies, misogyny, fraudulent & racist background has made you an undeniable candidate for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 7, 2019

Waters followed up with a tweet Monday morning, knocking the president for golfing, accusing him of ignoring the growing national debt, and ultimately calling for impeachment, which she says should have taken place “a long time ago.”

“Remember Trump’s criticism of Obama golfing? The cost of Trump’s golfing is now $108M. Big spender Trump, disregarding the national debt only adds to his dishonesty,” she tweeted.

“Trump should have been impeached a long time ago,” she added.

Remember Trump’s criticism of Obama golfing? The cost of Trump’s golfing is now $108M. Big spender Trump, disregarding the national debt only adds to his dishonesty. Trump should have been impeached a long time ago. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 8, 2019

It should be noted that former President Barack Obama was the first president to install a golf simulator in the White House. Additionally, Trump frequently stays at his own golf clubs and conducts business during those outings, with Mar-a-Lago ultimately earning the “Winter White House” title.

This is far from the first time Waters has unleashed a flurry of insults on Trump. In May, she called Trump an “unAmerican traitor” and a “lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator.”