The Hispanic population has reached an unprecedented, record high ahead of the 2020 election, U.S. Census Bureau data reveals.

Census data analyzed by Pew Research Center reveals that the Hispanic population boomed to a record high of 59.9 million in 2018, an increase of more than 12 million Hispanics to the country’s total population since 2008.

The Hispanic population today in the U.S. is seven times what it was in 1970 when there were only about 9.6 million Hispanics in the country. Between 2008 and 2018, Hispanics represented more than half of all U.S. population growth — which is primarily being driven by the country’s mass legal immigration policy — and have increased their total share of the population to now nearly 20 percent.

As Breitbart News reported, Hispanic Americans are set to outpace black Americans as the largest voting minority in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. There will be about 32 million eligible Hispanic voters in 2020 compared to about 30 million eligible black American voters.

With little-to-no media attention, black Americans were replaced as the largest minority group in the U.S. by Hispanics in 2004 — shifting the American political paradigm with an increasing focus on Spanish speakers and immigrants from Central and South America.

In comparison, the white American population has hovered around 197 million over the last decade, with only small increases in their total population share. Likewise, the black American population has grown by less than three million between 2010 and 2018.

While the country’s mass legal immigration policy continues, about 1.5 million foreign nationals are added to the U.S. population every year — the vast majority arriving as legal immigrants. By 2060, Census analysts estimate that about one-in-six U.S. residents will be foreign-born. Today, there are about 45.6 million foreign-born residents living in the country — more than three times the size of the foreign-born population in 1920.

