Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made an appearance at an NYC drag show over the weekend and delivered a message to the enthusiastic crowd alongside performer Joey Arias, telling them they are “beautiful” and “accepted.”

The New York lawmaker was spotted at the drag show Bartschland Follies at the McKittrick Hotel. She briefly stood on stage and said a few words: “Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.”

Arias posted a video of the moment to his nearly 16k Instagram followers Monday.

“Alexandria O.Cortez and myself at BARTSCHLAND FOLLIES! I was gagging! She’s Amaxing [sic]! The place went wild! Chanting her name!” Arias exclaimed.

The freshman Democrat also posed alongside drag king Murray Hill, who performed in the show. Hill said Ocasio-Cortez brought “hope” to the room and gave them a glimpse of America’s future.

“I’m standing next to a future president!” Hill exclaimed on Instagram.

Hill wrote:

The inspiring and formidable @ocasio2018 attended the @bartschland Follies show @themckittrick last night in NYC,” Hill wrote on Instagram. She brought hope to the room and showed us future! Her choice words, “Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.” ️‍ In this pix, I’m saying, “I’m standing next to a future president!” The 2nd pix, I’m thanking her for her work, speaking out, and fighting the good fight. #aoc #4thofjuly #resist #showbiz

This is not the first time a Democrat lawmaker hobnobbed with the LGBT community. Last year, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi starred as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars in an effort to “stand against what she called President Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT policies,” Breitbart News reported.