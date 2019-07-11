John James Raises $1.5 Million in Less than a Month

Combat veteran, businessman, and Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James raised more than $1.5 million in just over three weeks, outpacing his opponent Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

James raised raised the funds over the month since he announced his candidacy on June 6th for U.S. Senate. An analysis shows Peters averaged $200,000 per week while James averaged $400,000 per week in average donations.

The Michigan Republican said in a statement Thursday:

“In less than a month, our grassroots army showed its strength and our momentum. Michiganders want change. We’re tired of career politicians failing us without consequence. We want leaders who do what’s best for us, not what’s best for themselves. This will be a different kind of campaign. We believe in service before self and we will demonstrate that in various ways throughout this campaign.

The campaign donations show:

James had nearly 12,000 donors

Seventy-one percent of contributions amounted to $50 or less

Eighty-eight percent of contributions amounted to $100 or less.

The average donation was $126

James raised more than any non-incumbent Senate candidate for the 2nd quarter if the off-year in Michigan history.

The veteran said he will contribute five percent of what he raises to charity.

“While I am so grateful to my grassroots army for standing up and answering the call once more, I am most proud that we are also putting service before self and giving back to the community 5 cents of every dollar we raise. My parents taught me that I must use my blessings to be a blessing to others. My military service taught me how.” James added.

“The people of Michigan taught me that we shouldn’t have to wait until an election year to start getting results,” he said.