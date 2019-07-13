Progressives gathered Friday night and held celebrity-endorsed vigils across the country in over 700 cities to protest migrant shelters – or what left-wing lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) call “concentration camps” – on the southern border.

The planned events were part of the “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” protest, which was sponsored by the ultra-left wing Women’s March, Indivisible, Code Pink, Arizona Democratic Party LGBTQ Caucus, AZ Resist, and dozens of other leftist groups.

We are proud to be a sponsor of #LightsforLiberty: A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention Camps. Please turn out for an event near you. Don’t look away. Show up. To learn more and to host or sign up for an event, go to https://t.co/RxoidYdzhA. pic.twitter.com/s4W6gYVIj5 — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 9, 2019

Organizers say “key events” took place in cities such as El Paso, Homestead, New York, and San Diego.

The website cites numerous false narratives, mentioning “abuse,” “neglect,” and “no running water” at the facilities.

The website states:

Key events are planned in El Paso, Texas, where migrants are being housed in outdoor conditions under a bridge with no running water for months at a time; Homestead, FL, at a migrant child detention facility that has caused mass abuse and neglect; in San Diego, near the point of entry site from Tijuana; in New York City, at Foley Square, where hundreds of migrants are processed through detention a day; and in Washington, DC, in Lafayette Park, to demand action from Congress to end concentration camps and impeach the President. Legislators, activists, organizers, and members of impacted communities will speak prior to the candlelight vigil.

Notable celebrities, ultra-progressive politicians, and liberal organizations teased the event on Twitter:

#LightsforLiberty – tonight july 12 – foley square nyc – Records used to compile the report “did not fully specify” whether the person to whom a child was released was a parent, other relative or a non-relative sponsor, the report noted. https://t.co/CbopcUdR36 # via @HuffPostPol — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 12, 2019

I stand in solidarity with @Lights4Liberty activists around the world shining a light on the inhumane practices at our border. We must ban for-profit detention centers and treat immigrants with the dignity and respect they deserve. https://t.co/JlpYwpIVGn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 12, 2019

How we treat people at the border today will define who we are as a country for generations to come. Let’s welcome newcomers and defend the rights of visitor and resident alike. #Lights4Liberty #CloseTheCamps ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 #SiSePuede — MoveOn (@MoveOn) July 12, 2019

Pictures from some of the events emerged on Twitter. In one photo, a woman holds a sign reading: “I don’t want Trump to be jailed. I want him to be caged without a toothbrush or soap. I want him to sleep on the floor and drink water from a toilet.”

The “drinking out of toilets” narrative has been thoroughly debunked.

Another sign read, “Make racism wrong again. Melt ICE.”

Hillary Clinton reportedly made a surprise appearance at one of the protests as well.

Rosie O’Donnell spoke at the vigil in New York City and called for the crowd to stand in solidarity and demand “freedom and decency” until the day they get the “fascist” out of the White House.”

More:

Lights 4 Liberty protest forming in downtown Franklin to protest the ICE detention camps. About 50 people here so far. #Lights4Liberty pic.twitter.com/1ZqvDnwE4B — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2019

The crowd in Foley Square is so BIG that people are arriving and can’t fit into the protest. We look around & see wall to wall New Yorkers here to fight for all immigrant families. There are tears in people’s eyes. #CloseTheCampsNow #defundICE #AbolishICE #LightsForLiberty pic.twitter.com/nVjCz9OzaB — Indivisible NationBK (@bkindivisible) July 12, 2019

Powerful moment at Philly #Lights4Liberty march – huge crowd heads under an overpass screaming #SHUTDOWNBERKS & #AbolishICE! 1,000+ out in Philly on a work day, & hundreds of other rallies across the nation today. We’re not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/l0WAqxTGbt — Collin Rees just gave $1 to Mike Gravel (@collinrees) July 12, 2019

The protests come in the wake of reports of planned ICE raids taking place across 10 major cities Sunday, targeting illegal aliens with final deportation orders.

President Trump confirmed the raids and noted that they will primarily target criminals.

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump said Friday. “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”

Democrats have been tweeting tips to illegal aliens on how to avoid arrest.