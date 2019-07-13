Liberal Activists Across U.S. Gathered for Celeb-Endorsed Protests Against Migrant Shelters

Progressives gathered Friday night and held celebrity-endorsed vigils across the country in over 700 cities to protest migrant shelters – or what left-wing lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) call “concentration camps” – on the southern border.

The planned events were part of the “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” protest, which was sponsored by the ultra-left wing Women’s March, Indivisible, Code Pink, Arizona Democratic Party LGBTQ Caucus, AZ Resist, and dozens of other leftist groups.

Organizers say “key events” took place in cities such as El Paso, Homestead, New York, and San Diego.

The website cites numerous false narratives, mentioning “abuse,” “neglect,” and “no running water” at the facilities.

The website states:

Key events are planned in El Paso, Texas, where migrants are being housed in outdoor conditions under a bridge with no running water for months at a time; Homestead, FL, at a migrant child detention facility that has caused mass abuse and neglect; in San Diego, near the point of entry site from Tijuana; in New York City, at Foley Square, where hundreds of migrants are processed through detention a day; and in Washington, DC, in Lafayette Park, to demand action from Congress to end concentration camps and impeach the President. Legislators, activists, organizers, and members of impacted communities will speak prior to the candlelight vigil.

Notable celebrities, ultra-progressive politicians, and liberal organizations teased the event on Twitter:

Pictures from some of the events emerged on Twitter. In one photo, a woman holds a sign reading: “I don’t want Trump to be jailed. I want him to be caged without a toothbrush or soap. I want him to sleep on the floor and drink water from a toilet.”

The “drinking out of toilets” narrative has been thoroughly debunked.

Another sign read, “Make racism wrong again. Melt ICE.”

Hillary Clinton reportedly made a surprise appearance at one of the protests as well.

Rosie O’Donnell spoke at the vigil in New York City and called for the crowd to stand in solidarity and demand “freedom and decency” until the day they get the “fascist” out of the White House.”

More:

The protests come in the wake of reports of planned ICE raids taking place across 10 major cities Sunday, targeting illegal aliens with final deportation orders.

President Trump confirmed the raids and noted that they will primarily target criminals.

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump said Friday. “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”

Democrats have been tweeting tips to illegal aliens on how to avoid arrest.

