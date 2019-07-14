Baltimore Mayor: ‘We’re Not Going to Cooperate’ in ICE Raids

Baltimore’s mayor announced Friday that his city would not be the one to cooperate in a series of targeted immigration enforcement raids taking place on Sunday.

“We’re not going to cooperate,” said Democrat Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, who spoke Friday at a protest rally outside City Hall, according to a report from WJZ.

Young’s city is one of ten cities in the U.S. that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted for deportation raids that would expel anyone in the U.S. not in the country legally.

“I said that we were not going to engage with ICE in the deportation or apprehension of any immigrants in the City of Baltimore.” Mayor Young added.

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that the raids would take place Sunday, and would mostly be focused on criminals with “final deportation orders.” The raids are expected to last several days in ten different cities— including Atlanta, Denver, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Other Democrat mayors, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have also vowed not to cooperate with federal immigration officers conducting the raids.