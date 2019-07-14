Brigadier General Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement Sunday that he will call for the deportation of non-citizens who commit crimes in America.

Brig. General Bolduc announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in June and the Washington Post labeled his Senate race as one of the top ten Senate races most likely to flip. Bolduc hopes to unseat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in November 2020.

The New Hampshire Republican told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview in June that he hopes to serve as a “change agent” in Washington, DC, which faces a “crisis of leadership.”

Bolduc told Breitbart News exclusively that he will propose legislation that will streamline deportations of non-citizens who commit crimes.

The New Hampshire veteran’s proposal arises as Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old Ukranian citizen residing in West Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with seven counts of vehicular manslaughter homicide after he collided with a group of motorcyclists from Marine Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. Zhukovskyy has drug charges, drunk driving, and other traffic violations in his criminal record spanning across at least six states as well.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles admitted that his license should have been revoked following a drunk driving violation in May, which resulted in the resignation of the registry’s top official.

Bolduc and his family shared his sympathies with the families who lost loved ones in the June New Hampshire car crash and questioned why Zhukovskyy should be allowed to remain in the country.

The brigadier general told Breitbart News, “Sharon and I have been praying for the families of 7 marines who served our country admirably only to be taken from us on June 21 by this reckless driver in Randolph, New Hampshire. We have come to learn that the driver, a Ukrainian citizen, has an arrest record in 6 states for committing drug and drunk driving offenses. Clearly, he should not have been on the road at all. Moreover, why is someone like that, who is not a United States citizen, allowed to remain in our country after they have flagrantly and habitually violated our laws?”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agency placed in June a detainer on Zhukovskyy to take him into custody a the conclusion of his local criminal proceedings. The Ukranian national has been a legal permanent resident of the U.S. since 2008. Zhukovskyy’s criminal history puts him in violation of his permanent resident status, which may lead him to his deportation.

The New Hampshire Republican told Breitbart News that he plans to propose legislation to streamline deportations of non-citizens who commit crimes in the country.

“This is why I’m ticked off about politics in Washington, DC. Career politicians like Jeanne Shaheen have not led on this issue. I am announcing today that I will propose legislation that streamlines deportation of any non-citizen who commits a crime in our country,” Bolduc charged. “There are too many good people waiting in line to earn citizenship and we cannot allow felons and criminals to remain in this country. We have seen too many examples that this threatens our national security and endangers the safety of our citizens. This is common sense – but apparently, that’s in too short of supply in the swamp these days. We need to get this right.”