According to his latest fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Democrat Sen. Doug Jones (AL) has brought in money from almost everywhere except Alabama, the state he represents.

The report, which spans April to June, revealed Jones raked in $2,006,226.32 in the second quarter. Jones, who is seeking re-election for U.S. Senate in Alabama, had an expense total of $841,602.44 throughout that time and a “burn rate” of 41.9 percent.

As reported by Yellowhammer News’s Sean Ross, “In the second quarter, 87.78% of Jones’ itemized individual contributions came from out-of-state, compared to 12.22% coming from Alabamians. A whopping 45.35% of his itemized individual contributions came from California, New York and the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area alone.”

Yellowhammer News, which has aggressively followed contributions to Jones, reported that he “raised more respectively from overseas and other states than from the Yellowhammer State.”

Approximately 45.35 percent of Jones’s itemized individual contributions stemmed from California, New York, and the D.C. area alone. In itemized individual contributions, Jones raised the most from New York (16.16 percent) and California (15.10 percent). He received 8.02 percent of itemized individual contributions from Texas.

In the second quarter, Jones raised $392,352.94, which is not represented in the percentages above, from other political committees. Yellowhammer News suggests that factoring those contributions in would “drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.”

The report also showed that Jones ended the second quarter with $4,259,540.86 cash on hand.