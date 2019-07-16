Federal Judge Bans Roger Stone from Using Social Media

A federal judge on Tuesday banned longtime Republican political operative Roger Stone from using social media after finding he violated a court-issued gag order.

U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson has order Stone to cease posting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Berman said the punishment was necessary because he had proven unwilling to adhere to her orders and to refrain from publicly commenting on the case.

She did not order him to jail.

“It seems as if once again I am wrestling with behavior that has to do more with middle school than a court of law,” said Jackson “Whether the problem is that you can’t follow simple orders or you won’t, I need to help you out.”

Stone is charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, accused of lying to lawmakers and witness tampering.

Jackson imposed the order in February after Stone posted a photo of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

Since then, Stone has made additional Facebook and Instagram posts, including one that asks “Who Framed Roger Stone?”

Defense lawyers denied that he violated the judge’s order.

Stone’s trial is slated to start in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.