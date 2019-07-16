Hillary on Squad Tweets: Trump ‘Right About One Thing’—‘Their Gov’t Is a Complete and Total Catastrophe’

Hillary Clinton on Sunday ripped President Donald Trump for being “right” about The Squad’s government, which she said “is a complete and total catastrophe” under Trump.

“They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe,” Clinton tweeted in response to Trump’s tweets about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

In a serious of tweets, Trump said that the left-wing Democrats should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Tlaib (Detroit), and Pressley (Cincinnati) were born in the United States.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted over the weekend. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how… it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Clinton added on Monday that she believes Trump attacked The Squad because the lawmakers “brought attention to the inhumane conditions they saw at this administration’s detention camps.”