2020 Democrats Furious over ‘Send Her Back’ Chants at Trump Rally

GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: President Donald Trump takes the podium before speaking during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. At right is Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down …
Zach Gibson/Getty

2020 Democrat White House hopefuls reacted angrily to chants of “send her back” targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at President Donald Trump’s Wednesday evening rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

“It’s clear that Donald Trump is trying to divide us by race and gender. It’s immoral. Our children are listening,” former Vice President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. “These members of Congress — children of immigrants, just like so many of us — are an example of exactly what makes America great.”

“Four days ago, the President of the United States suggested that four elected members of Congress, all women of color, ought to “go back” to the countries “from which they came.” And every day since he has repeated this ugly, racist refrain,” the 2020 Democrat frontrunner added.

“So, Mr. President, I am here to tell you this. This is OUR country: The United States of America. You’ll never understand what makes us strong. And that’s why the American people are going to vote you out of office next year,” he concluded.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slamed President Trump’s criticism of Omar and chants from the crowd, referring to them as “vile,” “cowardly” and “racist.”

“It’s time to get Trump out of office and unite the country,” added the California Democrat.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted: “Trump knows that when we stand together and fight for racial, social, economic and environmental justice, we have the power to defeat him. So the demagogue is doing what he knows best: Divide and conquer through hate.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said it was important to continue“calling out his racism, xenophobia, and misogyny is imperative.” She also said the president’s remarks show he’s “desperate” to shore up support ahead of the 2020 election.

“This president is desperate. Calling out his racism, xenophobia, and misogyny is imperative. But he’s trying to divide us and distract from his own crimes, and from his deeply unpopular agenda of letting the wealthy and well-connected rip off the country. We must do more,” she wrote. “We must call out those who remain silent. We must initiate impeachment proceedings to hold him accountable. And we must build an unstoppable grassroots movement that resoundingly defeats not just Trump, but complicit Republicans everywhere.”

“Tonight on a stage the President returned to bigotry once again. Inciting hatred—it’s what he likes to do,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) “The words ‘Are there no limits to what he will say or do?’ ring hollow here, until you answer: there is a limit, & it rests with me—stand up, speak out, organize and VOTE.”

Former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) claimed the chants are “the product of a president who sees our diversity not as a strength, but as a weakness.”

“I believe in our country. And I believe, together, not allowing our differences to divide us, we will defeat him and everything he stands for,” he added.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) posted: “Whether it’s ‘send her back’ or ‘lock her up,’ ‘there has to be some form of punishment’ or ‘grab her by the p***y’—the throughline is contempt for women and anyone who threatens this president’s fragile ego.”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called the chant “horrific, racist garbage,” before noting that Omar is an American citizen.

“A tweet. Then a chant. And it won’t stop there. Trump is fueling and feeding off hate. Racism and Islamophobia are stains on humanity and on our country. We stand with @IlhanMN,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote.

President Trump’s criticism of Omar and fellow freshman Congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) at last night’s rally are the latest in a series of blows landed on the far-left lawmakers since challenging on Sunday them to leave the U.S. if they continue to their repeated attacks on the country.

“Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down,” the president told supporters last night. “They never have anything good to say. That’s why I say, ‘Hey if you don’t like it, let ‘em leave, let ‘em leave.’”

