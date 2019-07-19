Ilhan Omar Defiant at Town Hall: ‘We Are Not Going to Lie Down’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday signaled to supporters during a town hall in Minnesota that she will continue to speak out against President Donald Trump after he challenged her and other freshman Congresswomen to leave the U.S.

“I know there are a lot of people that are trying to distract us now, but I want you all to know that we are not going to lie down,” Omar told attendees of the previously scheduled event with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on “Medicare for All.” Earlier Thursday, Omar received a rock star welcome at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, roughly 24 hours after some attendees of President Trump’s Greenville, North Carolina, rally broke out into “send her back” chants. In a tweet Friday, President Trump suggested the crowd of people cheering for the Minnesota Democrats was staged.

“It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota.”

Omar and Jayapal held a roughly 90-minute discussion on “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care proposal championed by 2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “Keeping with the status quo on health care is wasteful. Keeping the status quo with health care is deadly for many Americans. Keeping with the status quo on health care is psychologically impacting many of us. Keeping with the status quo in health care can no longer be sustained by Americans,” Omar told the crowd.

Though the polls show that Americans are open to “Medicare for All,” approval for the proposal drops dramatically if it means taxes need to be raised or quality in care will fall.

As Breitbart News reported, a majority of Americans would oppose the progressive plan if it were to: