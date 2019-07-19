Melania Trump: We Hope A$AP Rocky Returns Home Soon

First Lady Melania Trump personally lobbied her husband to help A$AP Rocky’s release from Sweden, President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday.

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that he was working to help A$AP Rocky, noting that the first lady was an early advocate for the rapper’s plight.

He and the first lady publicly discussed the case at the White House during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“We’re working with State Department and we hope to get him home soon,” the first lady said.

Trump confirmed that many of his African-American friends and members of Congress had personally contacted him to help Rocky.

“I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support in the African-American community in this country,” Trump said. “I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we are all one.”

The president commented publicly on the case at the White House after reports revealed that he was working to resolve the case after the rapper was arrested in Sweden on July 2 after a street brawl.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have also spoken with the White House about the case.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

The Swedish court decided Friday that the rapper should remain in Sweden prison another week while authorities continued their investigation of the incident. Swedish prosecutors now have until July 25 to decide whether or not to charge him.

Trump expressed optimism that Rocky would be allowed home soon.

“We have a good relationship with Sweden,” he said.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

The president added later Friday that he would personally call the Prime Minister of Sweden about the case.