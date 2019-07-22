Donald Trump: Leftist ‘Squad’ Is ‘Very Racist’

President Donald Trump continued his attacks against the “squad” of leftist Democrats in Congress on Monday, describing the group as “very racist.”

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s latest attack continues the second week of criticism focused on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” Trump wrote.

Trump continues criticism of the four members of Congress, despite accusations that he was fueling racist sentiment in the country. The president detailed his latest attack shortly after announcing he was traveling to the Supreme Court to pay his respects to Justice John Paul Stevens after he passed away on Tuesday.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our country,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said”:

