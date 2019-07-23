Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk said high school students slept outside of the conservative student-focused organization’s teen summit to ensure they had a spot at President Donald Trump’s planned speech on Tuesday.

“We have people camping out overnight, just to see the President of the United States,” Kirk said to loud cheers from dozens of teenagers late Monday evening. “They will be the first ones in there.”

“I wish I was young again, so I could do stuff like this,” he then quipped.

Countless high school students sleeping overnight just for a chance to see @realDonaldTrump tomorrow at @TPUSA’s Teenage Student Action Summit – the largest ever teen gathering of its kind! Tomorrow our amazing, terrific president addresses them! pic.twitter.com/F9XRzqC3ve — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 23, 2019

TPUSA’s four-day Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) this week in Washington, D.C. is expected to attract over 1,000 high school students from across the United States, the organization said. On Monday, the event kicked off with remarks from Kirk, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

President Trump is slated to address the summit at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Other high-profile figures confirmed as speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), along with BLEXIT founder Candace Owens and Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.