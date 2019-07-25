President Donald Trump stood up for New York City police officers who were doused with water because of their role in the city and challenged Mayor Bill de Blasio to do more to stop it.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump urged Mayor Bill de Blasio to act immediately in response to the attacks.

“It is time for Mayor Bill de Blasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well,” he wrote.

Recent viral videos feature New York City residents hurling water at police officers.

On Saturday, two police officers were soaked by residents in Brooklyn, and on Sunday, two cops were soaked while handcuffing someone in Harlem. A third incident was reported after two police officers were doused with water in the Brox in a video published Wednesday.

The recent incidents prompted a sharp response from police authorities attempting to shut down the viral activity.

“Multiple arrests have already been made regarding the incidents of water being thrown on officers,” wrote New York Police Chief Terence Monahan. “The NYPD will NEVER tolerate illegal behavior like this. Our cops will arrest you.”

Mayor Rudy Giuliani blamed de Blasio for the disrespect of the city’s police officers.

“This disrespect for the uniform in NYC is result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor,” he wrote. “This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated.”

In response, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio shared his outrage on Twitter.

De Blasio also congratulated police officers on Wednesday for arresting some of the water throwing suspects.