Photos of the three suspects allegedly involved in the attack on a 59-year-old Baltimore police employee last week have been released.

On July 26, 2019, Breitbart News reported the civilian employee was allegedly knocked to the street, only to have his head stomped by attackers.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren tweeted video of the incident:

NEW: #WJZ obtains video of Baltimore City Police civilian employee being beaten on Albermarle Street. He gets stomped in the head. The story tonight 4,5, 6 on #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/H8YieJubIZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 25, 2019

WJZ now reports police have released photos of the three suspects, and Hellgren indicates more than $30,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

NEW: We have clearer pictures of the suspects in the attack on the Baltimore Police employee. They headed down Lombard St—all three on scooters—before encountering him ON Albermarle. @wjz $34k in reward money being offered #WJZ pic.twitter.com/MzAX4N1zjN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 26, 2019

Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Sullivan indicated the police employee was physically improved but is still traumatized.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young said, “There has to be some consequences. Some accountability.”

