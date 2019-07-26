WATCH: Baltimore Civilian Police Employee Attacked, Stomped in Street

A Baltimore civilian police employee was allegedly attacked and his attackers stomped his head after he collapsed in the street.

WJZ reports the attack on the 59-year-old police employee occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Abermarle Street. He “was stomped on the head by a group of teens riding Lime scooters.”

Commissioner Michael Harrison commented on the alleged attack, saying:

That is extremely shocking and look at where it happened. And so it’s extremely shocking to the conscience, extremely worrisome and troublesome and disturbing and yes, we are deploying all of our resources in the most aggressive way — but not abusive — to be in as many places as we can to deter it.

NEW: #WJZ obtains video of Baltimore City Police civilian employee being beaten on Albermarle Street. He gets stomped in the head. The story tonight 4,5, 6 on #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/H8YieJubIZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 25, 2019

Police indicate that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were robbed at gunpoint while walking near Patterson Park on July 19, 2019.

Breitbart News reported that eight people were shot, one fatally, over night between Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The gun crime came approximately a month after Baltimore reached 150 homicides for the year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.