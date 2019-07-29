Nolte: Fact Check Debunks Al Sharpton’s Claim Trump Is Racist

A simple fact check has completely debunked the premise of Al Sharpton’s claim that President Trump is racist.

During a Monday news conference, the MSNBC anchor and infamous antisemite hit back at Trump over the president’s weekend tweets that accurately portrayed Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore district as “rat infested.”

Sharpton said of Trump:

He has a particular venom for blacks and people of color. He doesn’t refer to any of his other opponents or critics as “infested.” He does not attack their districts. He attacks Nancy Pelosi. He attacks Chuck Schumer. He attacks other whites, but he never said that their districts or their states are places that no human being wants to live.

FACT: New Hampshire is 93.2 percent white.

FACT: President Trump described New Hampshire as “infested” — in this case with drugs — less than two years ago.

The New York Times:

“The drug lords in Mexico are knocking the hell out of our country,” Mr. Trump told President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico. “They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles and to New York,” Mr. Trump continued. “Up in New Hampshire — I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den — is coming from the southern border.”

When Trump says he “won New Hampshire” he means the Republican primary in 2016. However, he barely lost the general election there to Hillary Clinton — 46.8 percent to 46.5 percent.

So this is a state Trump would like to win in 2020 and here he is describing it as “infested,” which of course proves that the president does not use the word as a pejorative against anyone or any place, but rather as a way to describe a particular problem or crisis — in New Hampshire’s case drugs, in Baltimore’s case, a very well documented rat problem that the local government and their federal representatives, like Cummings, who are Democrats and who have enjoyed one-party rule over Baltimore for decades — have not fixed.

What’s more, Sharpton also lies through omission by harping on the word “infested.” He is deliberately hiding the full context of Trump’s tweet, the fact that Trump told the truth about Baltimore’s chronic rodent infestation problem.

Sharpton and his dishonest allies in the establishment media are deliberately trying to hide the full context as a means to deceive people into believing the president is talking about people, specifically black people, as opposed to rodents.

Nevertheless, the facts and the record speak for themselves and in this case prove Sharpton a liar.

But we already knew that.

