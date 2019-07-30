Warren Picks Up Flurry of Endorsements Ahead of Second Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) picked up a flurry of endorsements from fellow lawmakers – including several from her own state – ahead of the second debate Tuesday night.

The presidential candidate picked up five endorsements from lawmakers within her home state Tuesday, including Massachusetts Reps. Katherine Clark, Joe Kennedy III, Jim McGovern, Lori Trahan, and fellow Sen. Edward Markey.

“Elizabeth Warren is the most passionate, brilliant, and effective legislator that I have ever had the honor to work with. We’ve been blessed to have her serve the people of Massachusetts these last six and a half years,” Markey said.

“She’s worked tirelessly to ensure that Wall Street reforms stay on the books. She’s advocated for the rights of our retirees, so they can lead lives of dignity and not despair. And she’s been a champion for working people, fighting to make sure that no one who works 40 hours a week still lives in poverty,” he continued.

“No one knows how to fight for what is right better than Elizabeth Warren. I’m proud to call her my partner, my friend, and soon – the next President of the United States,” he added.

We need a leader who will fight to give every family a fair shot at success. That’s why I’m endorsing @ewarren for President! pic.twitter.com/6dXNzx3R4u — Katherine Clark (@KatherineClark) July 30, 2019

It’s time we elect a president with a plan to bring about big, structural change in this country. That candidate is @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/UcjMGJls2t — Jim McGovern (@McGovernMA) July 30, 2019

She also picked up endorsements from Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), Deb Haaland (D-MN), and Andy Levin (D-MI):

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out some notable endorsements today:

• Rep. Raul Grijalva, who backed Sanders in 2016.

• Rep. Deb Haaland, the first Native American woman in Congress.

• Rep. Andy Levin. I think this is the first member of Congress from MI to endorse anyone. pic.twitter.com/UriV3GHyJX — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) July 30, 2019

The comes hours before the second Democrat debate Tuesday night. Warren will take the stage alongside fellow top tier candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Despite their shared status as top contenders, Democrats are not sure if there will be fireworks between the two.

As Breitbart News reported:

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Sanders and Warren, who have described each other as long-time friends, had a “pact” to refrain from going out of their way to criticize one another during the course of their campaigns. While they have seemed to abide by it, Democrats are not sure what to expect ahead of Tuesday night’s debate. Some believe they will band together to promote their mutually-held far-left views. Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee told NBC News that he expects “some fireworks” but not between Sanders and Warren. “Warren and Sanders will be a one-two punch … mutually reinforcing each other’s call for a bold, progressive, transformational presidency,” he told NBC.

The debate will air on CNN and begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.