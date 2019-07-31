President Donald Trump challenged CNN anchor Don Lemon on Wednesday for a bogus question during the Democrat debate on Tuesday night.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'” Trump wrote on Twitter.

During the debate, Lemon asked, “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?”

But Trump indicated that Lemon was too stupid to understand how to be a fair debate moderator.

“Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,” Trump wrote. “Or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that,” the president added.

He said news anchors like Lemon are the reason cable news networks are suffering lower ratings.

“No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom,” he wrote. “Don’t hold your breath!”

Lemon frequently lectures the president on issues of race, describing Trump as a racist every time he criticizes black athletes and celebrities who criticize him.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote on Twitter in August. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Lemon also repeated that Trump was racist for demanding details about former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and his comment about “shithole countries” in Africa. Furthermore, he attacked Trump as a racist after he criticized the leftist “squad” of Democrat freshmen.

“Donald Trump has a long documented history of racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic statements and actions,” Lemon said on his show.