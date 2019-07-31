FBI Agents Investigating South Bend Housing Authority

Mayor Pete Buttigieg faces another local problem, just hours after his latest presidential primary debate.

FBI Agents entered the building of the South Bend Housing Authority on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Under Buttigieg, The South Bend Housing Authority has suffered embarrassing audits showing mismanagement of their authorities and the misuse of federal Housing and Urban Development funds.

In 2015, the entire Board of Commissioners resigned after a HUD audit put the authority in “troubled status.”

In an October 2018 meeting, Buttigieg described the Housing Authority of South Bend as being a top reform priority of his administration.

“They’ve gotten to the level that has prompted me to decide that working to support and improve the housing authority will be in the top tier of priorities for my administration for as long as I’m mayor.”

In 2018, the City of South Bend said that Buttigieg had been vocal about auditing concerns, and he believed that progress had been made.

“While the mayor has been vocal about his concerns, he believes this report reflects movement in the right direction,” the South Bend spokesperson said. “Our ongoing engagement with the Housing Authority will support continued progress.”