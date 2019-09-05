Jamie Riley, UA’s Dean of Students, Resigns Following Breitbart Story on Controversial Tweets

Jamie Riley, the dean of students at the University of Alabama, has resigned a day after Breitbart published a story highlighting tweets from the dean contending police are racist and other controversial statements.

…

“The [American] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley tweeted in September 2017, according to a Breitbart screenshot. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

The dean also suggested in an October 2016 tweet that movies about slavery are made to “remind black people of our place in society.”