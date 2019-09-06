Donald Trump Meets with Joe Manchin About Gun Control

President Trump met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) about universal background checks and other gun controls on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the meeting occurred in the White House, where Trump and Manchin “touched on a range of possible gun-related policy issues including background checks.”

One White House source said, “The president expressed interest in getting a result, so conversations will continue to see if there’s a way to create a reasonable background check proposal, along with other ideas.”

On March 26, 2017, Manchin told New York Times Magazine that Trump’s presidency marked “a complete opportunity” because gun owners trust Trump not to take the controls to an extreme.

On March 27, 2017, Breitbart News reported Manchin’s belief that Trump’s election provided a new chance for gun control.

On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) pledge to hold a vote for any gun control the president supports.

