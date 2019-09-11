Guam Democrat delegate to Congress Mike San Nicholas faces accusations of campaign and ethics violations, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) promises to clean up ethics and campaign violations.

San Nicholas’s former chief of staff and congressional campaign manager, John Paul L. Manuel, has accused San Nicholas of using federal campaign funds on an extramarital affair.

Manuel suggested that San Nicholas frequently used campaign funds for an affair with his mistress and that the delegate would also use campaign funds to reimburse himself for personal purchases.

The former chief of staff called on the General Election Commission, which is the state office of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), to audit San Nicholas’scampaign finances.

Manuel said:

When the GEC does an audit of his campaign they should be able to provide all of the images of all the checks, all of the receipts for everything that was spent. And you know, if he doesn’t have anything to hide, certainly he shouldn’t have anything to fear.

San Nicholas said that the accusations amount to nothing more than political attacks “stemming from a number of various local government officials who are currently under an active FBI investigation that was initiated in December/January.”

San Nicholas’s campaign filed his campaign finance report with the GEC roughly eight months late; however, San Nicholas campaign committee chair Jennifer Winn said that the campaign continues to have issues with its campaign filings and will continue to rebuild the files.

The FEC said that rebuilding data serves as a process for compiling lost campaign finance data, but the San Nicholas campaign has not responded to requests for clarification from the media.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Pelosi has promised to overhaul ethics and campaign finance laws. Pelosi said in August that the Democrats would work to clean up Washington, DC.

“A Democratic Majority will swiftly act to pass tougher ethics and campaign finance laws and crack down on the conduct that has poisoned the GOP Congress and the Trump Administration,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also noted that Democrats retook the House in 2006 by reportedly exposing “the Republicans’ pattern of corruption, cronyism, and incompetence, under the frame ‘Drain the Swamp.’”