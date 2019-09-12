Far-left “Squad” member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) praised the House Judiciary Committee, thanking it for “moving forward” with an impeachment resolution targeting the “occupant of the White House.”

“The occupant of the White House has lost all moral authority,” Pressley wrote following the committee’s approval of a resolution outlining impeachment rules.

“There is so much depravity in the light of day that it gives me great pause about what is happening in the dark. TY @HouseJudiciary for moving forward w/ an #impeachment investigation,” she added:

The House Judiciary Committee passed the resolution in a party-line vote, 24-17. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is hoping the resolution gives legitimacy to the committee’s probe, although Republicans argue that he is acting out of order, as the full House has yet to vote on an impeachment inquiry. House Democrats are more than 80 votes short of a pro-impeachment majority, and most Americans oppose it, as a Monmouth University poll released last month indicated.

“My colleagues know very well they don’t have the votes to authorize impeachment proceedings on the House floor, but they want to impeach the president anyway,” ranking committee member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said, adding that they are “pretending to initiate impeachment.”

“Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature,” Nadler said in an apparent attempt to clarify the scope of the inquiry.

“But let me clear up any remaining doubt: The conduct under investigation poses a threat to our democracy. We have an obligation to respond to this threat. And we are doing so,” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has consistently urged Democrats to stall any impeachment efforts, said during a press conference Thursday that she supports the House Judiciary Committee’s efforts.

“I stand by what we had been doing all along. I support what is happening in the Judiciary Committee, because that enables them to do their process of interrogation in their investigation, and I salute them for that work,” she said:

Nadler told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that an impeachment vote will come before Democrats choose their presidential nominee.

“Candidates for the president are going to run on whatever they run on,” Nadler said. “By the time of the campaign, the president will or will not have been impeached.”