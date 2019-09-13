CPAC Travels to Minnesota for 9/11 ‘Some People Did Something’ Event

The American Conservative Union Foundation traveled to Minnesota on Wednesday to put on its CPAC Minnesota “Some People Did Something” event, which included appearances and speeches from conservative members of the media and survivors and victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I’ll never forget that day,” said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, as he reflected on September 11, 2001, and kicked off the event. “None of us will forget that day.”

American Conservative Union communications director Ian Walters echoed Schlapp’s sentiment, saying that 9/11 “exemplified the very best of the American spirit.”

.@IanBWalters opens up #CPACMinnesota where we are highlighting the heroism of first responders and citizens around the country. pic.twitter.com/elSnVWozdH — CPAC 2020 (@CPAC) September 11, 2019

“One of the reasons we thought it was important to get together on 9/11 was because it really was a moment that exemplified the very best of the American spirit,” said Walters. “In the face of tragedy, Americans were smart enough to understand that in those moments, there’s no left and no right, that it is just essential that Americans come together and do the right thing.”

First responders also spoke on their experiences and rebutted Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) claim that “some people did something” on September 11, 2001.

“Some people did do something. I saw it first hand. I saw the best in America,” said Rob O’Donnell, an NYPD homicide detective at the time the towers were struck. “As tragic as it was, I miss September 12 and afterward. There was no D’s, there was no R’s, there was no black, there was no white, there was no high income, there was no low income. We were Americans.”

Fox News journalist and investigative reporter Sara Carter also attended the event in Minnesota, where she discussed the events of September 11, 2001, and how it changed her life.

“It completely changed my life and it changed my life every day over the last 18 years,” Carter said. “It was the reason I became a journalist.”

The one and only @SaraCarterDC is on stage explaining how she became an investigative reporter, 18 years ago. #CPACminnesota Watch live: https://t.co/VWnJW7RG35 pic.twitter.com/iAd16Ar70x — ACU (@ACUConservative) September 12, 2019

“September 11th was a culmination for me,” Carter added. “It became my life and it still lives inside me. I think it will live with me until the day I die, but the greatest thing I learned is how resilient and how strong we are as a nation, that we will never give up and we will never allow our nation to be targeted again.”