Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham has blasted South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his attempt to defend abortion and homosexuality as Christian positions.

“Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been speaking openly about his support for abortion, which he says is a woman’s right to choose. That’s a crock—No one has the right to choose murder,” Mr. Graham wrote to his 8 million Facebook followers in response to a Townhall article on Buttigieg’s efforts to redefine Christian morality.

“There’s a lot of parts of the Bible which talk about how life begins with breath,” the Democrat presidential hopeful said during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. “And even so, that’s something that we can interpret differently.”

Graham praises the public rebuke offered to Buttigieg by Pastor Rhyan Glezman, the brother of the man Mayor Pete is married to.

“I feel a sense of responsibility and stewardship of my faith to stand up and say something, to say, ‘No, that’s not true,’” Glezman is quoted as saying.

Mayor Pete has also insisted that Christianity has no problem with same-sex marriage, despite the numerous biblical passages that condemn homosexuality as an abomination before God.

“Mayor Pete is trying to tell people that the homosexual lifestyle is okay with God and that abortion is okay,” writes Graham, the son of the celebrated American pastor Billy Graham. “His brother-in-law is right when he said, ‘This is leading people astray and it’s very, very dangerous.’”

“God defines right and wrong, not us,” Graham concludes. “As Christians, we are to live by the standards He gives us in His Word. ‘I am the Lord, and there is no other; there is no God besides Me.’ (Isaiah 45:5).”

This is not the first time Mr. Graham has taken issue with Mayor Pete’s efforts to twist Christianity to support abortion and homosexuality.

“Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian,” Graham tweeted last April. “As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized.”

“The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women,” he wrote.

