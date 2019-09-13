Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Jorge Ramos Made Democrat Debate ‘Thrilling’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) praised Democrat debate moderator Jorge Ramos Thursday night, telling journalists to take “notes” from the anchor, whom she said asked “tough, but fair questions.”

“Journalists could [take] notes from @jorgeramosnews in the #DemDebate,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“He is asking tough, but fair questions – not to stir drama or seek a gotcha moment – but to hold people accountable to their records and have them answer for it. His clarity makes it thrilling nonetheless,” she continued:

Journalists could notes from @jorgeramosnews in the #DemDebate. He is asking tough, but fair questions – not to stir drama or seek a gotcha moment – but to hold people accountable to their records and have them answer for it. His clarity makes it thrilling nonetheless. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Candidates – former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), specifically – spoke in Spanish to Ramos briefly during the debate. Ramos also spoke in Spanish at the beginning of the debate, telling Spanish viewers that “this is our country, too.”

Although Ramos did not appear to struggle to maintain control of conversations, he came under fire after introducing one of his questions with a false assertion– namely, that Greenland is “melting at record pace.”

The far-left lawmaker also expressed support for a few ultra-progressive policies discussed during the debate, such as banning “assault” weapons, which O’Rourke proudly called for.

““Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said:

Weapons of war, specifically designed to kill human beings en masse, should not be available for purchase. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also expressed emphatic support for Medicare for All, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) touted as the most “cost-effective” option.

“Medicare for All is the best healthcare plan for working and middle class Americans,” she wrote. “It guarantees critical healthcare, like insulin treatments, as a right, & at a lower cost too”:

There are certain industries whose lobbying power is bipartisan. Big pharma & private insurance are huge ones. Their lobbyist influence is rife in Washington and in elections. Know that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

The socialist Democrat added that the GOP will “only get worse in their hysteria” and claimed that Democrats are the party of guaranteeing health care, saving the planet, and establishing justice: