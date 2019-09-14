Report: President Trump Weighing a Universal Background Check App

A report on the current state of gun control talks says President Trump and some lawmakers are considering the creation of an app to conduct background checks on private gun sales.

The Hill points to a Washington Post report and says the app “would be connected to the National Instant Criminal Background Checks system that could be used to complete background checks on private gun sales.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) did not like the idea, saying he worries it makes gun owners’ personal data available and/or accessible. Moreover, Thune said he believes the app “would kind of be a de facto registry.”

The report on the app comes one week after Breitbart News reported that the U.S. government asked Google and Apple to hand over information on gun owners. The government is specifically seeking information on gun owners who use the app Obsidian 4 to calibrate an American Technologies Network Corp., night vision scope.

The government’s ubiquitous goal is to find ATN scopes that were illegally exported. But Edin Omanovic, who it with Privacy International’s State Surveillance program, says the information grab means “innocent people’s personal data” will be released to the government.

