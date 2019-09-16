President Donald Trump ridiculed the Democrat National Committee on Monday, mockingly asking them to reduce security for their 2020 political convention.

“They just gave out a tremendous contract, you know what it’s for, they’re building a big wall around the building,” Trump said. “A massive wall. We should tell them ‘open borders,’ let anybody come in.”

The president spoke about the Democrats’ upcoming convention in Milwaukee during a political rally with supporters in New Mexico.

Trump noted that he continued to face Democrat opposition to building a wall on the southern border, despite their support for border barriers in the past.

“Now a few years later, they don’t want a wall, do you know why?” Trump asked. “Because anything I want, they want to do the opposite.”

Trump said he would continue fighting for border security and building a wall on the Southern border to keep out drugs, crime, and cartel violence.

“We need four more years,” he said, as the audience roared with applause.