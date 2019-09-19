Beto O’Rourke: AR-15 Salesman of the Month, Perhaps the Year

In a Democrat presidential field where the front runners are drawing 30 to 34 percent support, Robert “Beto” Rourke is only drawing 4 percent, but he sure can sell some AR-15s.

Breitbart News reported O’Rourke used the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate to inform viewers, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The next day he used an MSBNC appearance to double down on taking AR-15s, making clear that his plan to do so will be “mandatory” not voluntary.

O’Rourke was losing to top tier candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders before he made his confiscatory push. September 18, 2019, polling on Real Clear Politics shows he still losing, by a large margin.

But one thing O’Rourke can do is sell some AR-15s.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

