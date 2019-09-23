Franklin Graham Tells Trump Haters to ‘Give It a Rest’

Those whose goal in life is to overthrow the Trump presidency should really “give it a rest” and let him get on with his job, says celebrated Christian pastor Franklin Graham.

“I wish President Trump’s enemies would give it a rest,” said Rev. Graham in a tweet Monday in reaction to new accusations from an alleged “whistleblower.”

“For 2 years all the American people heard was collusion. Not true,” Graham said. “Then accusations seemed to come out of the woodwork by various women. Then all we heard was impeachment. Now it’s a whistleblower claim.”

The relentless attacks on the president should really give way to allowing the democratic process to follow its course, said the prominent evangelist and pastor.

“President Trump was elected to do a job,” Graham said in another tweet. “Let’s pray for him, that God will give him wisdom to make the right decisions for the American people and to do his job well.”

No one can accuse Franklin Graham of being an uncritical Trump cheerleader. It took him a while to become convinced that Trump was really the man for the job, despite his obvious failings.

Graham never endorsed Trump during the 2016 campaign but said that when placed side-by-side with Hillary Clinton, the choice was obvious, since while Trump’s comments might be “crude,” Hillary Clinton’s progressive agenda is “godless” and cannot be defended.

“There’s two different pictures and two different visions for America,” Graham said just prior to the elections. “The Democratic Party has a vision, Hillary Clinton has a vision, Donald Trump has a totally different vision for this nation with the Republican Party. This isn’t difficult to figure out if you are a Christian.”

“You may have to hold your nose and vote,” Graham said. “I have people that say, ‘Well, I don’t like Donald Trump. I don’t like what he says.’ Well, I don’t like what he said, either. I promise I don’t like it. But those are things that he said 11 years ago, not something that he said today.”

“I think Donald Trump has changed,” Graham added. “I think God is working on his heart and in his life. But people have to make up their own mind.”

Not long after the elections, Rev. Graham again voiced his belief that Mr. Trump was by far the better candidate for the White House, proposing that it was the “hand of God,” rather than Russian hackers, that determined the outcome of the election.

“I think maybe God has allowed Donald Trump to win this election to protect this nation for the next few years by giving maybe an opportunity to have some good judges,” he said.

“All I know is Donald Trump was supposed to lose the election” according to all the polls, Graham said.

“For these states to go the way they did, in my opinion, I think it was the hand of God,” he said. “It wasn’t hacking. It wasn’t Wiki-leaky or whatever. It was God, in my opinion, and I believe his hand was at work, and I think he’s given Christians an opportunity.”

