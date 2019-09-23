Poll: Elizabeth Warren Takes Commanding Lead in California, Biden Drops to Third

DES MOINES, IOWA - SEPTEMBER 21: Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets guests at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Seventeen of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and more than 12,000 of their supporters made an appearance at the event. …
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing to rise in the polls, dominating the field in California with an eight-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who overtook Joe Biden (D), according to a Capitol Weekly Tracking Poll released Monday.

The monthly tracking poll, conducted by Political Data Inc., surveyed 599 likely Democrat voters September 1-13, 2019, and found Warren in a commanding lead with 29 percent support. Sanders came in eight points behind with 21 percent support, causing Biden to fall to third with 18 percent support.

Once again, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) failed to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state, garnering just 11 percent of the vote. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fifth place with seven percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D) with four percent support, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with two percent support, and Beto O’Rourke with two percent support. The margin of error was not immediately available:

The majority – 25 percent – of voters chose Warren as their second choice candidate, followed by Harris and Sanders with 16 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The results follow a Change Research poll released last week, showing the Massachusetts senator leading in the Golden State by two points– 25 percent to Sanders’ 23 percent. Similarly, it showed Biden dropping to third place, with just 18 percent support and Harris in fourth place with 11 percent support:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.