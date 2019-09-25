NBC News political analyst Charlie Cook says that even the most “malleable voters” in the 2020 presidential election will not be influenced by the “totally” underwhelming transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A whistleblower from the intelligence community, with confirmed political bias against the president, claimed that Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky included a violation of federal campaign finance laws. The accusation claimed that Trump had threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky’s government investigated former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden for corruption.

A full transcript released by the Trump administration of the phone call, however, reveals that while Biden was mentioned multiple times in the conversation, neither the president nor Zelensky talked about the authorization of military aid.

Despite the transcript disproving the whistleblower’s initial allegations against Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and House Democrats have now committed to impeaching the president.

Cook, who rarely posts online, wrote on Twitter that all the hype of the Trump-Ukraine call transcript among elected Democrats and establishment media pundits will not translate into any kind of political movement in the 2020 election:

I don’t Tweet very much but reading transcript has moved me to comment. I was totally underwhelmed by the transcript. After the build-up, it was not much more inappropriate said than we hear from him in a typical week. This will not move malleable voters. [Emphasis added]

While Pelosi and House Democrats focus on impeaching Trump over the Ukraine phone call, voters have repeatedly told pollsters that their top issues are immigration, the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, and job creation in the American economy.

As Breitbart News reported, elected Democrats wrote to the Ukrainian government in May of last year to request they continue investigating Trump for alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential campaign.

