Poll: Majority of Americans Still Oppose Impeachment

A new poll released just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the House was launching an “official” impeachment inquiry on Tuesday showed that a majority of Americans do not favor impeachment.

The poll by Quinnipiac University published Wednesday showed that 37 percent of voters said President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 57 percent said he should not be impeached. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The poll was conducted from Thursday through Monday, as reports were emerging that alleged Trump pressured the Ukrainian president during a phone call to investigate Joe Biden’s son for his business dealings in Ukraine in exchange for military aid.

Those reports prompted a rush of moderate House Democrats and other holdouts to support an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

More than 60 Democrats came out in favor of impeachment on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total of Democrats who support it to 204. The House needs 218 to impeach Trump.

The numbers of Americans supporting impeachment have hovered around 37 percent for months, according to recent polls.

However, Democrats are betting that allegations around Ukraine will sway the American public to back impeachment.

In an ominous sign for Democrats that it will not, Charlie Cook of the non-partisan Cook Political Report tweeted:

I don’t Tweet very much but reading transcript has moved me to comment. I was totally underwhelmed by the transcript. After the build-up, it was not much more inappropriate said than we hear from him in a typical week. This will not move malleable voters.

