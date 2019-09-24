Latest Polls Show American Voters Do Not Want Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Tuesday that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry to streamline Democrats’ various investigations into President Trump, despite all the latest polls showing that the majority of American voters do not want impeachment.

Since July, polls have showed that at least half of American voters have opposed beginning impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. However, Democrats have decided that a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son for corruption related to his work in Ukraine was a tipping point.

Recent polls show that the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in late July did not even persuade voters to change their opinions on impeachment. Democrats are betting that this latest issue will — but a look at previous polls is not promising for them.

Here are the latest poll numbers on impeachment:

Politico/Morning Consult — September 18, 2019:

37% of voters support beginning impeachment proceedings

50% of voters oppose beginning impeachment proceedings

12% of voters are undecided

Monmouth University Poll — August 22, 2019:

35% of voters support impeaching Trump

61% of voters oppose impeaching Trump

6% of voters do not know

41% of voters think an impeachment inquiry is a good idea

51% of voters think an impeachment inquiry is a bad idea

6% of voters do not know

Quinnipac Poll — July 30, 2019

32% of voters say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings

60% of voters say Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings

8% of voters do not know

NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll — July 14, 2019

21% of voters say Congress should begin impeachment hearings

50% of voters say Congress should not hold hearings

27% of voters say Congress should continue investigating

2% of voters said they were unsure

ABC News/Washington Post Poll — July 17, 2019

37% of voters say Congress should begin impeachment hearings

59% of voters say Congress should not begin impeachment hearings

4% of voters are unsure

