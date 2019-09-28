The Trump campaign raised a massive $15 million in small-dollar donations following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Eric Trump announced on Friday.

“UPDATE: We have now raised almost $15 million in small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors) since @SpeakerPelosi started this impeachment charade 72 hrs ago! Unbelievable numbers!!” Eric Trump announced.

“Keep it going — you and the dems are handing @realDonaldTrump the win in 2020!” he added:

As Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale noted, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following the announcement of the impeachment inquiry:

President Trump also raised an estimated $8 million from a pair of fundraisers in New York this week.

As of Thursday, the Trump campaign and RNC had raised an estimated $13 million from a combination of grassroots donations and fundraiser: