The Trump campaign raised a massive $15 million in small-dollar donations following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Eric Trump announced on Friday.
“UPDATE: We have now raised almost $15 million in small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors) since @SpeakerPelosi started this impeachment charade 72 hrs ago! Unbelievable numbers!!” Eric Trump announced.
“Keep it going — you and the dems are handing @realDonaldTrump the win in 2020!” he added:
UPDATE: We have now raised almost $15 million in small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors) since @SpeakerPelosi started this impeachment charade 72 hrs ago! Unbelievable numbers!! Keep it going — you and the dems are handing @realDonaldTrump the win in 2020! 👍🇺🇸
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 27, 2019
As Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale noted, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following the announcement of the impeachment inquiry:
In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising!
✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs
✅Donors in all 50 states
Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019
President Trump also raised an estimated $8 million from a pair of fundraisers in New York this week.
As of Thursday, the Trump campaign and RNC had raised an estimated $13 million from a combination of grassroots donations and fundraiser:
Voters vote with their wallets… and we are winning!
You can not FAKE NEWS THAT. https://t.co/Ze29Iu0XTh
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019
