Conservative Republican Brian Thomsen, a former Green Beret, MBA, and business consultant, announced Wednesday he will run against Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

Republican Thomsen announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district which Democrats managed to take during the 2018 midterm elections with Rep. Lamb. Thomsen said he hopes to change Washington for the average Pennsylvanian.

“Washington is broken from years of career politicians putting themselves before the interests of their voters–you can’t solve a problem with more of the same problem,” Thomsen said in a press release Wednesday.

Thomsen said he will work to fight against illegal drugs flowing into the country, create jobs, and help the average Pennsylvanian.

“I’ll go to Congress and secure our border to stop the tide of illegal drugs coming in, create jobs, keep taxes low and I promise to shrink the government that the career politicians grew too big,” Thomsen said. “Most of all, I’m a proud hardworking American veteran, Pennsylvanian, and family man. These are the values I’ll bring to Congress.”

I’m proud to announce I’m running for Congress, #PA17! I’m focused on PA jobs, keeping Americans safe and stopping the opioid epidemic. I’m a problem solver; I help businesses be successful. @ConorLambPA isn’t getting the job done and PA deserves better. https://t.co/Hmb7kctHp6 — Brian Thomsen (@ThomsenForPA) October 2, 2019

Thomsen is a veteran Green Beret, who has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq, and then later became a business consultant.

John Thomas, the chief strategist for Thomsen’s campaign, said Thomsen charged that Pennsylvanians need a “battle-tested leader” to fix Washington, DC.

“Throughout his life, Brian has proven time and again, wherever he goes, success follows. Congress is broken, and we need someone like him, a determined battle-tested leader with fresh ideas and a track record of getting things done, not more D.C. doublespeak.”

Thomsen’s candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district arises less than one week after Congressman Lamb announced his support for House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“I thought today was a historic day and a historic week. The facts have clearly changed,” Lamb said on CNN. “We are in a different place than we were last week because of these allegations, and I think this is going to ramp up the urgency behind this investigation, and I support that.”

"I support Chairman Schiff's investigation," says Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who said prior to the release of the whistleblower compliant that he would withhold his support for an impeachment inquiry until he got more evidence. https://t.co/NHNjPdIfGP pic.twitter.com/BaWboFsPPh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 27, 2019

President Donald Trump recently asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about former Vice President Joe Biden’s lobbying to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his relationship with a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma. Democrats have contended this amounts to asking a foreign country to interfere in an American presidential election.