A homeowner in Dallas, Texas, is facing charges after shooting an alleged burglar Thursday then going back to bed before calling police.

WTKR reports that 72-year-old homeowner James Michael Meyer confronted the alleged burglar around 5 a.m., and the suspect was reportedly armed with a “pickax.”

The suspect allegedly walked toward the homeowner, at which time the homeowner shot. The homeowner then “fired another shot ‘into the night’ after the man dropped the pickax and fled toward the park behind his home.”

The homeowner then returned to bed.

CNN reports that the homeowner awoke, “looked outside and saw what he thought was a black bag in the park” at sunrise. He went to investigate and discovered it was not a bag but the burglary suspect lying face down.

The homeowner told his wife to call an attorney, after which they called 911 at 7:04 a.m.

Police arrived to find the suspect was deceased with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck. He had been dead “for several hours.”

The homeowner was arrested, jailed, then released on bond.

