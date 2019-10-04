A new campaign ad released by President Donald Trump features his fight to drain the swamp amid unprecedented opposition from Congressional Democrats.

“It isn’t pretty. The swamp hates him, but Mr. Nice Guy won’t cut it,” the ad narrator says. “It takes a tough guy to change Washington, it takes Donald Trump.”

The ad notes the Democrat’s latest effort to impeach the president is, “politics at its worst” after they failed to beat him in 2016.

The ad features images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as well as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff when discussing the Washington establishment swamp trying to impeach him.

The new ad will feature in an existing $8 million ad buy, according to the campaign while the Republican National Committee has already committed to a separate $2 million ad buy.

Other ads in the campaign include “Coup,” an argument that Democrats are trying to undo the 2016 election by impeaching the president.

“It’s nothing more than a coup and it must be stopped,” the ad narrator says.

A third ad featuring Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s questionable dealings with Ukraine will also be aired by the campaign in early voting states.