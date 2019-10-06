Four Dead After Two Gunmen Open Fire in Kansas City Bar

Four people were killed early Sunday morning after two gunmen reportedly opened fire in a Kansas City bar.

The Associated Press reports that police are seeking two suspects who opened fired following an “earlier altercation” in the KC Tequila Bar.

The two suspects allegedly left the bar following the altercation, retrieved handguns, then returned and opened fire.

I was visiting yesterday w/a physician at KU Hospital about the trauma our metro ERs have seen of late and the toll it’s taking on all. Hate to see an incident like this last night (early AM). My heart goes out to all victims and all touched by last night’s shooting. https://t.co/SBLqcHl45W — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 6, 2019

The Kansas City Star reports five persons were wounded in addition to the four fatalities.

The five wounded managed to flee the bar after being shot, with one being found at “a nearby park.”

There have been no arrests in the incident.

