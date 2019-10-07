Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Sunday called for the U.S. to “reclaim the court” and impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Sunday – October 6 – marked the one-year anniversary of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful marked the occasion by calling for his impeachment.

“Americans will lose trust in our judicial system if they no longer believe that our judges will be held to the highest ethical standards,” Warren wrote.

“Like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached,” she continued, adding the hashtag “#ReclaimTheCourt.”

A tweet from Planned Parenthood inspired Warren’s plea. The abortion giant touted its mobilization effort and also vowed to “ReclaimTheCourt”:

People need to be able to trust the Supreme Court will protect their fundamental rights and freedoms. That’s why we’re mobilizing to #ReclaimTheCourt! — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 6, 2019

Americans will lose trust in our judicial system if they no longer believe that our judges will be held to the highest ethical standards. Like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. #ReclaimTheCourt https://t.co/YCpDMRtHeR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 6, 2019

This is far from the first time Warren has expressed her desire to impeach Kavanaugh. She commemorated the one-year anniversary of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last week, writing, “I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached”:

I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2019

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters took to the streets in Washington, DC, on Sunday to protest Kavanaugh’s position on the Supreme Court.

“Today, we’re here to tell Congress there’s no place for predators on our courts,” one student at the protest declared, adding that it is “time to put Brett Kavanaugh out on the street.”

Several activists took their demonstration to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) house, chanting “unfit to sit” and covering the Kentucky senator’s door with caution tape.