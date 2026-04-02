Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Alive After 32 Years

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona over 30 years ago has miraculously been found alive, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Christina Marie Plante, who was reported missing in 1994, “after she vanished without a trace from her community” of Star Valley, Arizona, was recently located after a sudden breakthrough in the decades-old case, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“After 32 years, Christina Marie Plante has been located alive. Investigators have confirmed her identity, and her status as a missing person has been officially resolved,” Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a Wednesday statement.

When Plante disappeared in 1994, “extensive search efforts were conducted involving local law enforcement, volunteers, and regional resources,” the sheriff said, adding that “no viable leads were developed,” despite “exhaustive ground searches, interviews, and investigative follow-up.”

“Christina was entered into national missing children databases, and missing person flyers were distributed locally, statewide, and in other parts of the country,” the Gila County Sheriff’s Office explained.

“Over the years, the case remained open and active, with investigators periodically re-examining evidence and pursuing new information as it became available,” the sheriff’s office added.

But thanks to advances in technology, modern investigative techniques, and detailed case review, detectives were able to develop leads that ultimately led to a breakthrough in the cold case.

The teen had vanished after she headed out to see her horse in a stable near her home in May of 1994, with locals describing the girl’s disappearance as “suspicious,” while authorities warned the community she was “endangered.”

“This case underscores the importance of cold case review initiatives and the impact of evolving technology in bringing long-awaited answers to families and communities,” Sheriff Shepherd said.

The sheriff’s office added that additional details will not be released at this time, “out of respect for Christina’s privacy and well-being.”

“The Gila County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to pursuing all unresolved cases and encourages anyone with information regarding other cold cases to come forward.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.