The partisan CIA officer behind a so-called “whistleblower” complaint wrote that a White House official described President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine as “crazy” and “frightening,” according to a report.

Fox News reports the CIA officer penned a two-page memo on July 26th — one the day after the Trump-Zelensky call — in which he wrote his conversation with the White House official, “only lasted a few minutes, and as a result, I only received highlights.”

Reporters Catherine Herridge and Bradford Betz write:

According to the memo, the White House official “described the (July 25th) call as ‘crazy,’ ‘frightening,’ and ‘completely lacking in substance related to national security.’” … The whistleblower memo appeared to rebut criticism that the White House-released transcript was notes or a summary, writing that the “standard practice” was for the “White House situation room to produce a word-for-word transcript that memorializes the call.” The whistleblower also stated the transcript was produced and being “treated very sensitively.” Significantly, the whistleblower noted, “The President did not raise security assistance” during the call. Allegations of a quid pro quo were central to the complaint, later filed by the whistleblower in mid-August which also “connected the dots” through media reports and other unnamed officials.

The CIA officer subsequently filed a so-called “whistleblower” complaint alleging President Trump committed wrongdoing by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into accusations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. However, both world leaders have emphatically denied any pressured was applied and the White House released a transcript of their call to show no wrongdoing occurred.

Though House Democrats latched on to the complaint to launch an impeachment inquiry, several red flags have emerged regarding its author and some of his claims. According to the Department of Justice, the intelligence community inspector general who received the complaint found that it was not only based on second-hand information but that the author harbored a “political bias” in favor of a “political rival” of President Trump. Last week, CNN reported that the officer is a registered Democrat. Additionally, Fox News reported the officer concealed his contacts with a House Intelligence Committee staffer from the intelligence community inspector general.