Elizabeth Warren Tops Joe Biden in Another National Poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is leading the Democrat primary field, causing Joe Biden (D) to fall to second place, an Economist/YouGov poll released this week shows.

The poll – taken October 6-8, 2019, among 1500 U.S. citizens (1241 registered voters) – suggests Warren is solidifying herself as the field’s frontrunner, besting Biden by four percentage points.

Respondents were asked, “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

The majority, 29 percent, of registered voters chose Warren, causing Biden to drop to second place with 25 percent support. Warren’s lead is outside of the +/- 2.9 percent margin of error, further solidifying her position.

While Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) maintained his third-place position, he fell to Biden and Warren by double digits, garnering 14 percent support.

The remaining candidates did not come close to the top tier, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) tied for fourth place with five percent support each. Andrew Yang (D) came in sixth place with three percent support, followed by Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who garnered two percent. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less:

Warren’s rise to the top has been steady in recent weeks, with the Massachusetts senator officially overtaking Biden in the Real Clear Politics average on Tuesday:

However, the current Real Clear Politics average – as of Thursday morning – shows Biden barely edging out Warren, with 27 percent to her 26.8 percent.