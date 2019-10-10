Over 100 pro-Trump protesters swarmed Rep. Lucy McBath’s (D-GA) office in Sandy Springs, Georgia, over her support of pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

McBath, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry last month. Protesters gathered outside of her office on Wednesday to demonstrate support for the president, chanting “four more years” and holding up Trump 2020 signs. One sign spotted at the protest read, “Impeach Pelosi.”

“She’s had an agenda from day one to bring [Trump] down,” resident Jill Wright said of McBath, according to AJC.

“The Democrats need to work for their constituents and not have an agenda,” she continued. “They are disrespecting our president and they are also setting a poor example for our children.”

McBath is in a vulnerable district, barely edging out former Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA) in 2018. McBath won by one percent, or 3,264 votes.

Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District tilted in Hillary Clinton’s favor in the 2016 election by 1.5 percent, although Trump ultimately won the state. However, as internal polling suggests, Democrats in key congressional districts face an uphill battle, as the majority of constituents do not consider Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an impeachable offense, and that conversation largely serves as the basis for the partisan-fueled impeachment inquiry.

“Pro-Trump patriots showed up to @RepLucyMcBath‘s office in #GA06 this week to protest her support of Pelosi’s impeachment witch-hunt,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

“Sorry #LiberalLucy, you can’t vote for Pelosi for Speaker, support her impeachment witch-hunt and still call yourself a ‘moderate,'” he added. “#VoteHerOut”:

McBath responded to the protests on Twitter, accusing the president and his eldest son of “attacking” her.

“President Trump and his son are attacking me because I voted for the impeachment inquiry,” she wrote on Twitter. “Yesterday, they bussed folks to my office in #GA06 to protest.”

“I refuse to be intimidated, I will do what is right,” she added, asking for donations:

McBath is hardly the first Democrat lawmaker to face opposition over her support of an impeachment inquiry. Protesters confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the Reno airport this month and demanded her to “stop the impeachment” of Trump:

Similarly, Trump supporters greeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during her visit in South Carolina last week, holding signs reading, “Impeach Pelosi,” and waving Trump flags:

On Monday, protesters swarmed Rep. Max Rose’s (D-NY) office over his support of the impeachment effort, chanting, “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Max Rose has got to go!”: