“I’ve had to hold the hands of too many mothers who have lost a child to a DUI or somebody else who’s been raped by an illegal alien or someone with a nexus to immigration. It is a problem, a problem we cannot ignore as a country.” said ICE Assistant Director Barbara Gonzalez from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, at a White House press briefing Thursday morning.

Gonzalez went on to stress the importance of prioritizing public safety over political rhetoric, which has created a lack of cooperation, she says, between ICE agents and local law enforcement.

Watch the entire briefing below: